Uber expands hybrid subscriptions to car drivers in Bangladesh

The expansion follows the successful introduction of hybrid subscriptions for bike drivers earlier this year and reflects Uber's continued investment in building products that respond to the needs of drivers in Bangladesh.

By offering more choice in how drivers access the platform, Uber aims to support both full-time and part-time drivers while making it easier to earn on their own terms.

Hybrid subscriptions also support Uber's broader efforts to encourage more drivers to take trips using the apps, leading to an improved driver and rider experience, accounting for their safety and convenience.

Trips completed on the Uber platform come with built-in safety features including GPS tracking, transparent fares and in-app safety support, helping improve accountability and peace of mind for both riders and drivers.