Uber expands hybrid subscriptions to car drivers in Bangladesh
Expanding flexible earning options for car drivers
Uber announced the expansion of its hybrid subscriptions model to car drivers in Bangladesh, giving them greater flexibility in how they choose to subscribe and earn on the platform, reports a press release.
Drivers can now choose between a time-based subscription pass and an earnings-based subscription pass, giving them greater flexibility in how they access earning opportunities on Uber.
The expansion follows the successful introduction of hybrid subscriptions for bike drivers earlier this year and reflects Uber's continued investment in building products that respond to the needs of drivers in Bangladesh.
By offering more choice in how drivers access the platform, Uber aims to support both full-time and part-time drivers while making it easier to earn on their own terms.
Hybrid subscriptions also support Uber's broader efforts to encourage more drivers to take trips using the apps, leading to an improved driver and rider experience, accounting for their safety and convenience.
Trips completed on the Uber platform come with built-in safety features including GPS tracking, transparent fares and in-app safety support, helping improve accountability and peace of mind for both riders and drivers.
Drivers using Hybrid Subscriptions will continue to benefit from zero per cent commission on trips, keeping all of their trip earnings while paying the applicable subscription fee separately.
By reducing upfront barriers and offering greater flexibility, Uber expects the model to make it easier for more drivers to participate on the platform and maximise their earning opportunities.
Commenting on the launch, Redwan Rezvi, country general manager, Uber Bangladesh, said, “At Uber, we're constantly looking for ways to make driving on our platform more flexible and rewarding.
Following the positive response to hybrid subscriptions for Bike drivers, we're pleased to extend the model to car drivers in Bangladesh. By giving drivers more choice in how they subscribe, we're making it easier for them to access earning opportunities while continuing to deliver a reliable and safe experience for riders."
The launch is part of Uber's continued investment in Bangladesh's mobility ecosystem through products and features that improve the experience for drivers and riders alike.
By encouraging more trips to take place on the platform, Uber aims to strengthen safety, transparency and reliability across the country's ride-hailing ecosystem.