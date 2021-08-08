Meeting on Wednesday to take next steps

Alongside the commerce ministry, representatives from the home ministry, telecommunications division, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue, directorate of national consumers’ rights protection and Supreme Court lawyer Tanjib ul Alam will attend the meeting.
The meeting will fix the next course of action about Evaly and discuss the situation of other e-commerce platforms.
The commerce ministry issued a show cause notice on 19 July to the authorities of Evaly asking them to submit details of transactions from customers and merchants up to 14 March.