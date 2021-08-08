Corporate

Evaly fails to answer show-cause

Meeting on Wednesday to take next steps

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The commerce ministry formed a nine-member inter-ministerial committee on Sunday to take next step about the e-commerce firm, Evaly as it failed to respond the show cause notice issued by the commerce ministry.

Sources said the first meet of the committee, headed by Md Hafizur Rahman, director general of WTA cell of commerce ministry, will be held on Wednesday.

Alongside the commerce ministry, representatives from the home ministry, telecommunications division, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue, directorate of national consumers’ rights protection and Supreme Court lawyer Tanjib ul Alam will attend the meeting.

The meeting will fix the next course of action about Evaly and discuss the situation of other e-commerce platforms.

The commerce ministry issued a show cause notice on 19 July to the authorities of Evaly asking them to submit details of transactions from customers and merchants up to 14 March.

