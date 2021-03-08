MetLife publishes e-book to promote women’s contribution to insurance industry

MetLife Bangladesh has published an e-book to raise awareness about the career potential of insurance agents and women’s contributions to the insurance industry.

Titled “Stories of Success: accomplishments of women in the insurance industry”, the e-book provides an inspiring look at the life and work of female insurance agents as they contribute towards building a stronger economy by helping thousands of people plan their future and navigate life with confidence, says a press release.

Insurance agents play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers: reaching out to customers to discuss options for financial protection, helping customers analyse their needs, understanding products, supporting them through on-boarding and assisting them with their queries and needs.