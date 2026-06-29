Banglalink's parent company VEON aims to make new investments in Bangladesh

Augie K Fabela II, founder and chairman of the Board of VEON Group, met with the prime minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka today, Monday to discuss new investment opportunities designed to bridge the country's digital and financial divide and fuel its journey toward a trillion-dollar economy.

Also present at the meeting were Faqir Mahbub Anam, minister for Posts, Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Science and Technology, and Rehan Asif Asad, the prime minister's advisor on Posts, Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Science and Technology.

The high-level VEON delegation accompanying Fabela included Michiel Soeting, member of the Board of Directors of VEON; Johan Buse, chief executive officer of Banglalink; and Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink.