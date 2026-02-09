Banglalink expands orange club to 4,000+ partners nationwide
Banglalink has reached a new milestone by expanding its Orange Club loyalty network to more than 4,000 partners nationwide, reports a press release.
This expansion transforms the program into one of the nation’s largest lifestyle privilege platforms, delivering exclusive value to millions of subscribers beyond traditional mobile connectivity.
With coverage now spanning nearly every corner of Bangladesh, Orange Club enables customers to access discounts and privileges across essential lifestyle categories, including retail, healthcare, travel, dining, electronics, and education.
This expansion aligns with Banglalink’s DO1440 philosophy, which focuses on being a constant digital companion for every one of the 1,440 minutes in a day.
Through these growing partners, Banglalink continues to integrate digital services into daily life while creating practical benefits that are accessible wherever customers live.
The expanded ecosystem includes leading brands such as Walton, Shwapno, Samsung Electra, Jamuna Electronics, Berger Paints, LABAID, BRAC Healthcare, and Bangladesh Specialized Hospital. Travel and lifestyle partners including Domino’s Pizza, Sayeman Beach Resort, Ramada by Wyndham, Pathao, US-Bangla Airlines, Rokomari, and ShareTrip further strengthen the offering.
Kazi Mahboob Hassan, chief marketing officer, Banglalink, stated, “At Banglalink, being a people-first brand means making a meaningful difference in our customers’ everyday lives. Orange Club is built on that belief easing financial pressure through valuable discounts and creating moments of joy through special offers. Reaching 4,000 partner outlets isn’t just a number to us—it’s a step toward being there for our customers where they live, shop, and connect, every day, every minute.”
This growing partner ecosystem supports Banglalink’s long-term strategy of building trusted relationships through an inclusive, people-first digital approach.
By offering tangible rewards via the MyBL App, Banglalink continues to lead in digital innovation while enhancing long-term customer engagement and retention across Bangladesh.