Banglalink expands orange club to 4,000+ partners nationwide

Banglalink has reached a new milestone by expanding its Orange Club loyalty network to more than 4,000 partners nationwide, reports a press release.

This expansion transforms the program into one of the nation’s largest lifestyle privilege platforms, delivering exclusive value to millions of subscribers beyond traditional mobile connectivity.

With coverage now spanning nearly every corner of Bangladesh, Orange Club enables customers to access discounts and privileges across essential lifestyle categories, including retail, healthcare, travel, dining, electronics, and education.

This expansion aligns with Banglalink’s DO1440 philosophy, which focuses on being a constant digital companion for every one of the 1,440 minutes in a day.

Through these growing partners, Banglalink continues to integrate digital services into daily life while creating practical benefits that are accessible wherever customers live.