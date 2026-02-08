Banglalink introduces special voice, data packs for uninterrupted communication during election

The initiative comes at a time when people across the country are actively discussing their rights, expectations, and priorities from an elected government within families, among friends, and across communities.

Banglalink recognizes that staying connected is essential for these conversations to take place freely and responsibly, and the new packs are designed to ensure uninterrupted communication when demand is at its peak.

Alongside the launch of these offers, Banglalink has further strengthened its network with additional capacity in key and politically active areas, going beyond regular operations. This proactive enhancement aims to ensure stable voice and data services during periods of high usage, supporting seamless connectivity throughout the election period.

Commenting on the initiatives, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Banglalink, said, “At a time when people across the country are engaging in important conversations about the nation’s future, staying connected matters more than ever.

Our focus is to ensure that customers can communicate without disruption, share information responsibly, and stay connected with confidence. These specially designed packs, along with strengthened network capacity, reflect Banglalink’s commitment to care—by standing beside our customers and supporting open communication in a responsible way as they travel across the country to exercise their right to vote.”