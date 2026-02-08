Banglalink introduces special voice, data packs for uninterrupted communication during election
As the country nears the much-awaited 13th national election slated for 12 February, Banglalink has launched a series of specially designed voice and data packs in an effort to facilitate seamless communication.
Anticipating a sharp rise in conversations, discussions, and information sharing nationwide around this landmark event, the country’s leading digital innovative operator has rolled out time-bound, value-driven offers for the election period, reinforcing the message that “Their voice matters”.
A large number of voters will be travelling across the country to cast their votes in the designated polling stations; connectivity is of outmost importance during this period. Hence, the specially customized packs include a range of data-only and bundled voice-and-data options designed to meet different communication needs during the election period. Customers can access short-term data packs such as 4GB of data valid for 72 hours at Tk99, alongside extended offers including 15GB of data for seven days at Tk199, 20GB of data for 30 days at Tk498, and 30GB of data for 30 days at Tk598.
For those seeking a balance of voice and data services, Banglalink is offering 15GB of data with 200 minutes for 30 days at Tk499 and 20GB of data with 300 minutes for 30 days at Tk619. In addition, voice-only options include 300 minutes for 30 days at Tk257 and 500 minutes for 30 days at Tk357.
The initiative comes at a time when people across the country are actively discussing their rights, expectations, and priorities from an elected government within families, among friends, and across communities.
Banglalink recognizes that staying connected is essential for these conversations to take place freely and responsibly, and the new packs are designed to ensure uninterrupted communication when demand is at its peak.
Alongside the launch of these offers, Banglalink has further strengthened its network with additional capacity in key and politically active areas, going beyond regular operations. This proactive enhancement aims to ensure stable voice and data services during periods of high usage, supporting seamless connectivity throughout the election period.
Commenting on the initiatives, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Banglalink, said, “At a time when people across the country are engaging in important conversations about the nation’s future, staying connected matters more than ever.
Our focus is to ensure that customers can communicate without disruption, share information responsibly, and stay connected with confidence. These specially designed packs, along with strengthened network capacity, reflect Banglalink’s commitment to care—by standing beside our customers and supporting open communication in a responsible way as they travel across the country to exercise their right to vote.”
Through these initiatives, Banglalink continues to stand beside its customers with a deep sense of care—ensuring reliable connectivity without any disruption. By prioritizing easy access, reliable network performance, and responsible support for open communication, Banglalink reiterates its commitment to user-centric care and dependable connectivity across its network.