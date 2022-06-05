Movie star Siam and fashion icon Safa choose Robi

Commenting on his association with Robi, Siam Ahmed said, “I am delighted to work with Robi to support its mission of advancing Bangladesh by facilitating innovative digital experiences through its best internet experience nationwide.”
Adding to Siam’s excitement, Safa Kabir says, “I am proud to be associated with a modern and dynamic brand like Robi. It would be great to reach out to Robi’s customers with the promises for a better future through best internet experience and innovative digital solutions.”
Robi’s Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said: “Robi is ready to ensure the best internet experience in the industry by deploying highest spectrum per person per network site. Since 2019, we have added the highest number of towers across Bangladesh. So, we have plenty of glad tidings for our esteemed customers. In this regard, we are very excited to welcome Siam and Safa onboard. I am sure their energy and dynamism will create an instant connect with the Bangladeshi masses.”
Siam Ahmed is a versatile actor who has already developed himself as an idol to the youth of the country. He won Bangladeshi National Film Award in 2020. He is working in Dhallywood since 2017
Safa Kabir is a Bangladeshi model and actress and former RJ. She has come to prominence since 2013 through her various work in TV commercials, dramas and telefilms.