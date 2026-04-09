Tamara Hasan Abed appointed commissioner to Future of Development Cooperation Coalition

Co-hosted by the African Center for Economic Transformation and the Center for Global Development, the Coalition aims to develop practical, forward-looking solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges, including economic transformation, climate change, technological disruption, and inclusive growth.

The Coalition is co-chaired by Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president of Nigeria, and Arancha González Laya, Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

In her role as managing director of BRAC Enterprises, Tamara Hasan Abed has been instrumental in advancing market-based solutions to development challenges.

Under her leadership, BRAC’s social enterprises have significantly expanded their reach and impact, creating sustainable livelihoods while supporting communities across Bangladesh.