Tamara Hasan Abed appointed commissioner to Future of Development Cooperation Coalition
Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, has been appointed as a Commissioner to the Future of Development Cooperation Coalition, a prestigious, high-level global initiative convening leaders from government, finance, business, and civil society to reimagine development cooperation in a rapidly changing world, reports press release.
Co-hosted by the African Center for Economic Transformation and the Center for Global Development, the Coalition aims to develop practical, forward-looking solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges, including economic transformation, climate change, technological disruption, and inclusive growth.
The Coalition is co-chaired by Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president of Nigeria, and Arancha González Laya, Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain.
In her role as managing director of BRAC Enterprises, Tamara Hasan Abed has been instrumental in advancing market-based solutions to development challenges.
Under her leadership, BRAC’s social enterprises have significantly expanded their reach and impact, creating sustainable livelihoods while supporting communities across Bangladesh.
Her appointment as a Commissioner reflects her recognised leadership in social enterprise and her commitment to integrating business innovation with development outcomes, while also underscoring Bangladesh’s growing influence in shaping global development discourse.
Drawing on BRAC’s extensive experience in implementing large-scale, community-driven solutions, she is expected to contribute valuable insights from the Global South to the Coalition’s work.
Over the next year, Commissioners will work collaboratively to align development partnerships with country priorities; mobilise both public and private resources to support sustainable growth; strengthen policy and regulatory systems; and harness innovation and technology to enhance development impact.
The Commissioners will hold their inaugural in-person meeting in Washington, DC, during the forthcoming World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings.
The Coalition brings together internationally recognised leaders with expertise in climate finance, financial inclusion, governance reform, digital innovation, and private sector development.
Alongside Tamara Hasan Abed, the Commissioners include Azucena Arbeleche (Uruguay), director of Banco Itau Uruguay and Banco Itaú Chile and former Minister of Economy and Finance; Shenglin Ben (China), dean of Zhejiang University International Business School; Abigail Kajumba (Uganda), executive director of Emerging Public Leaders and co-founder of TriTrees; Joaquim Levy (Brazil), chair of the Climate Finance Hub and former minister of Finance; Shankar Maruwada (India), co-founder and CEO of EkStep Foundation; Rania Al-Mashat (Egypt), former Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation and Tourism; David Miliband (United Kingdom), president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former Foreign Secretary; Jasandra Nyker (South Africa), managing partner of Saja Climate Partners; and Daouda Sembene (Senegal), president and CEO of AfriCatalyst.