Celebrating the New Year without commute woes

Pahela Baishakh marks a vibrant new beginning as the city wakes up to the soulful melodies of Chhayanaut at Ramna Batamul and the colorful processions of Mangal Shobhajatra.

From the traditional festivities at the University of Dhaka and the Institute of Fine Arts to the lively fairs at Suhrawardy Udyan, the capital transforms into a sea of red and white.

However, amidst this cultural fervor, navigating the sweltering heat and massive crowds can often become a daunting task.

To ensure that the spirit of the New Year remains unhindered, diverse ride-sharing options have become an essential part of the celebration, reports a press release.