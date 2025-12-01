Banglalink unveils new logo
Bangladesh’s private mobile operator, Banglalink, has unveiled its new logo, said a press release.
The company describes this as a significant step in transforming itself into a modern, customer-centric and technology-driven operator.
Banglalink stated that the new identity will also support the global objectives of its parent company, VEON Group. VEON aims to enrich the telecommunications sector and enhance customers everyday lives digitally through the implementation of its ‘Digital Operator Ambition’.
In today’s world, people rely heavily on digital connectivity for communication, education, work, and entertainment. Banglalink’s new brand identity reflects VEON’s efforts to empower society through advanced digital services.
The design has been created to make all aspects of customers’ digital experiences browsing the internet, enjoying entertainment, using self-care applications and connecting with loved ones which will be simpler, more reliable and more meaningful.
With this initiative, Banglalink is entering a new era. The operator aims not only to provide network services but also to prioritise customers and serve millions of people across the country.
Every Banglalink service begins with understanding the customer’s needs and concludes by addressing every aspect of their daily life with care.
At the logo unveiling event, Banglalink CEO Johan Buse stated, "This new brand identity is not merely an external change. It is a bold reaffirmation of our parent company VEON’s digital operator objectives and our commitment to enriching every moment of our customers’ lives."
"Our new identity symbolises speed, innovation and progress. Most importantly, we aim to ensure reliable connectivity and digital services for all. We seek to make people’s lives easier and to set an inspiring example for others,” Johan Buse added.