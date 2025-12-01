Banglalink unveils new logo

Bangladesh’s private mobile operator, Banglalink, has unveiled its new logo, said a press release.

The company describes this as a significant step in transforming itself into a modern, customer-centric and technology-driven operator.

Banglalink stated that the new identity will also support the global objectives of its parent company, VEON Group. VEON aims to enrich the telecommunications sector and enhance customers everyday lives digitally through the implementation of its ‘Digital Operator Ambition’.