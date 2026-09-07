Bangladesh crowns its first ESG champions

Abdul Awal Mintoo, honorable minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended as chief guest, along with representatives of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, the Embassies of Denmark and Sweden and the Australian High Commission, who presented the awards with the organisers.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest said meaningful progress on Bangladesh's climate ambitions would take place on factory floors and in boardrooms.

Representatives of the diplomatic missions emphasised the value of independent recognition for measurable ESG performance.

An independent jury of professionals from regulation, academia, finance and industry reviewed all submissions, and applicants were asked for written clarifications where claims were not adequately supported by the evidence.

Shahamin S Zaman, executive director of UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh, said the ESG conversation in Bangladesh is "shifting from what companies believe to what they can demonstrate."

Shadman Sakib Anik, executive director of ESG Institute Bangladesh, said the awards set a benchmark for future participants.