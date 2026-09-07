Bangladesh crowns its first ESG champions
On Saturday (5 September 2026), the first ESG Excellence Awards, jointly organised by UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh and ESG Institute Bangladesh and powered by Shwapno, recognised 32 companies and three individuals for demonstrated environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, reports a press release.
The ceremony took place on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at La Vita Hall, Lakeshore Grand in Gulshan, in the presence of business leaders and representatives from regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and the diplomatic community.
Awards were given in 20 categories including energy transition, water stewardship, carbon emission control, occupational health and safety, worker wellbeing, skills development, gender equity, supply chain management, sustainability reporting and product and digital innovation.
The companies recognised were Envoy Textiles, Q Collection, Urmi Group, Masco Group, Fakir Fashion, Vintage Denim, Palmal Group, Energypac Fashions, Classical Handmade Products, Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink, bKash, ACI Logistics (Shwapno), Coca-Cola Bangladesh, Bata Bangladesh, Reckitt Benckiser, City Bank, IPDC Finance, Green Delta Insurance, BSRM Group, Walton Hi-Tech, Berger Paints, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, DBL Ceramics, Akij Group, Dutch-Bangla Pack, Rancon Infrastructures, Nutan Bidyut, SQUARE Pharmaceuticals, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Syngenta Bangladesh.
Abdul Awal Mintoo, honorable minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended as chief guest, along with representatives of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, the Embassies of Denmark and Sweden and the Australian High Commission, who presented the awards with the organisers.
Addressing the gathering, the chief guest said meaningful progress on Bangladesh's climate ambitions would take place on factory floors and in boardrooms.
Representatives of the diplomatic missions emphasised the value of independent recognition for measurable ESG performance.
An independent jury of professionals from regulation, academia, finance and industry reviewed all submissions, and applicants were asked for written clarifications where claims were not adequately supported by the evidence.
Shahamin S Zaman, executive director of UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh, said the ESG conversation in Bangladesh is "shifting from what companies believe to what they can demonstrate."
Shadman Sakib Anik, executive director of ESG Institute Bangladesh, said the awards set a benchmark for future participants.
The Championing Climate Action Award was presented to Shamarukh Fakhruddin, director of Urmi Group; Md Subail Bin Alam, chief operating officer of Rancon Infrastructures and Engineering; and SM Mahbubul Alam, managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries.
Farooq Sobhan, network representative of UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh, delivered the welcome remarks. Nuzhat Anwar, managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC, spoke on investor disclosure expectations.
Applications for 2027 open early next year.