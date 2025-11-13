Air Astra achieves IOSA certification till 2027
Air Astra, the newest airline in Bangladesh, achieved the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification in 2024, reports a press release.
The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is a globally recognised evaluation system designed to ensure the operational safety of airlines.
A year later, in June 2025, the airline successfully completed its second IOSA audit and has now been recognised as an IOSA-registered airline until 24 August, 2027.
Air Astra CEO Imran Asif stated, “Even before commencing our flight operations, we aimed to provide passengers with a safe and secure travel experience by implementing the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) standards.”
“As part of that commitment, we obtained our initial IOSA certification in 2024, and this year, we have successfully completed the re-audit. Air Astra remains committed to ensuring that every passenger enjoys a safe and worry-free journey,” he added.
The audit was conducted in June 2025 by IATA-accredited auditors following IATA’s rigorous global standards. Over the past decade, IOSA has become the most recognised system for evaluating the operational management and control systems of airlines to ensure safety and compliance.
Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet with its fleet of 4x ATR72-600 aircraft revered as the most modern and safe turboprop aircraft in its category.