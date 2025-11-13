Air Astra achieves IOSA certification till 2027

Air Astra, the newest airline in Bangladesh, achieved the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification in 2024, reports a press release.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is a globally recognised evaluation system designed to ensure the operational safety of airlines.

A year later, in June 2025, the airline successfully completed its second IOSA audit and has now been recognised as an IOSA-registered airline until 24 August, 2027.