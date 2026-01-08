Haier Bangladesh launches 24/7 call center, expands nationwide service network
Haier Bangladesh has introduced a 24/7 customer call center and significantly expanded its after-sales service network by adding 17 exclusive service centers and seven direct service centers across the country, reports a press release.
This initiative ensures uninterrupted customer support, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
By pioneering such a service in Bangladesh’s electronics industry, Haier has set a new benchmark for customer care, offering round-the-clock assistance, faster response times and enhanced service quality for Haier customers nationwide.
The expanded service infrastructure will deliver standardised and reliable technical support in key regions, reinforcing Haier’s commitment to superior customer experience.
Haier Bangladesh’s deputy managing director, Wang Xiangjing, and head of service, Fazlul Haque, attended the launch event, which was held at Haier’s head office on 5 January 2026.
Speaking at the ceremony, Wang Xiangjing stated, “Customer satisfaction is central to Haier’s global vision. By introducing a 24/7 call center and strengthening our service network, we aim to provide faster, more reliable, and more convenient service to customers across Bangladesh.”
This initiative underscores Haier Bangladesh’s dedication to enhancing customer experience and strengthening service capabilities nationwide.
Customers can avail 24-hour service by calling 16678 / 08000016678 or +880 9666-880099, and can also reach via WhatsApp at +880 9666-880099. For more details, please visit https://haier.com/bd .