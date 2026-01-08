Haier Bangladesh launches 24/7 call center, expands nationwide service network

Haier Bangladesh has introduced a 24/7 customer call center and significantly expanded its after-sales service network by adding 17 exclusive service centers and seven direct service centers across the country, reports a press release.

This initiative ensures uninterrupted customer support, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

By pioneering such a service in Bangladesh’s electronics industry, Haier has set a new benchmark for customer care, offering round-the-clock assistance, faster response times and enhanced service quality for Haier customers nationwide.

The expanded service infrastructure will deliver standardised and reliable technical support in key regions, reinforcing Haier’s commitment to superior customer experience.