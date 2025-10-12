Hop Lun officially launches #SHECAN across factories in Bangladesh

Leading global apparel company, Hop Lun, has officially launched its all new #SHECAN initiative across the multiple factories in Bangladesh. The initiative merges health, development, and family support programmes under a clear, inclusive banner designed to benefit 30,000 employees in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Approximately 80% of Hop Lun’s workforce in Bangladesh are women, and #SHECAN would be a pillar of support for both women and men as it addresses universal health, safety, and growth needs of workers.

At the core of the initiative, there are a number of services, such as: free medical camps, factory trainings.