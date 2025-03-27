Pandamart launches Eid Bazar campaign, offers special discount on groceries
Pandamart has launched its Eid Bazar campaign, offering up to 35 per cent off on essential groceries.
From premium meat to fresh fruits, dairy, and pantry staples, customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience with great savings. Customers who make orders of Tk 1100 or more will get a free Eid gift box, says a press release.
"Customers want a shopping experience that is both budget-friendly and hassle-free, and online grocery platforms like pandamart deliver exactly that. With our Eid Bazar campaign, we are ensuring best deals without sacrificing quality or convenience. Customers can receive their groceries within an hour, and pandapro subscribers can even enjoy free delivery up to Tk 40," said Mohammad Tabrej Khan, Director of Q-Commerce at foodpanda.
Online grocery shopping is gaining traction as more consumers prioritise time efficiency and budget-friendly options. With just a few taps, shoppers can access a wide range of products, enjoy doorstep delivery, and avoid the long queues and market rush that come with Eid preparations, says a press release.