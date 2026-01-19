World Economic Forum and Salesforce introduce Agentic AI Assistant at Davos 2026

Scheduled for January 19–23 in Davos, Switzerland, this year’s event is set to be the largest meeting in the organisation's history.

With over 450 high-impact sessions and thousands of specialised interactions, the gap between available insight and the speed and ability to take action can be wide.

By reasoning within the context of more than a decade of the World Economic Forum’s trusted institutional data, EVA acts as a force multiplier for attendees.

It moves beyond chatbots and traditional FAQs, serving as a unified interface to help leaders navigate the physical event space, manage personal agendas, and facilitate networking.

Using Agentforce 360, the new app brings together AI agents, data, and people on one trusted platform to help elevate every attendee’s experience.

EVA reduces manual tasks by recommending high-impact sessions, scheduling bilaterals, and generating comprehensive briefing documents in seconds. This turns what once required extensive preparation into instant, actionable intelligence.