Novoair offers special facilities for Umrah passengers, students going abroad

This was announced in a press release issued by Novoair on Wednesday. It stated that Umrah passengers and students travelling abroad will now be able to carry a total of 40 kg of checked baggage on domestic flights. The facility is available to passengers from this Wednesday.

Novoair’s managing director, Mofizur Rahman, said that the airline is always committed to improving service quality and ensuring more comfortable and affordable travel. For this reason, the additional baggage facility is being provided to Umrah passengers and students going abroad.

At present, Novoair operates daily scheduled flights on domestic routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Saidpur and Sylhet.