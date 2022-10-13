eduaid wins Best Migration Agent award in Australia

The business summit was held to connect South Asian entrepreneurs with their Australian counterparts to promote innovation in digital economy and exchange and grow knowledge and partnership.

Over 300 successful entrepreneurs attended the South Asian Entrepreneur Summit 2022 in Melbourne, where eduaid overcame competition from a host of other candidates from South Asian countries to be awarded for its exemplary services to skilled and business migrants.

Matthew Jason Guy, Australian politician and member of the Liberal Party of Australia and the Parliament of Victoria since 2006, was the Guest of Honor and a Keynote speaker at the summit.

Gerrard Holland, tech entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of InternMatch International, Sheena Watt MP, Australian politician and a member of the Victorian Legislative Council, and Joanne Catherine Ryan, Australian Politician and member of the Australian Labour Party and House of Representatives since 2013, were also Keynote speakers at the summit, among others.