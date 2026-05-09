City Bank supports critical pediatric care amid measles outbreak

City Bank PLC has stepped forward to support critical pediatric care facilities at two leading public healthcare institutions as Bangladesh faces a growing measles outbreak affecting children across the country, reports a press release.

At Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, City Bank is supporting the hospital’s dedicated measles Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with essential life-saving medical equipment.

The Bank is also supporting the measles-focused Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Chittagong Medical College Hospital with critical medical equipment to assist healthcare professionals treating severely ill children.