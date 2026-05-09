City Bank supports critical pediatric care amid measles outbreak
City Bank PLC has stepped forward to support critical pediatric care facilities at two leading public healthcare institutions as Bangladesh faces a growing measles outbreak affecting children across the country, reports a press release.
At Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, City Bank is supporting the hospital’s dedicated measles Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with essential life-saving medical equipment.
The Bank is also supporting the measles-focused Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Chittagong Medical College Hospital with critical medical equipment to assist healthcare professionals treating severely ill children.
This initiative builds on City Bank’s earlier support for establishing a High Dependency Unit (HDU) at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute.
Together, these interventions have contributed to strengthening more than 40 critical care and specialised treatment beds across public healthcare institutions in Bangladesh.
These initiatives reflect City Bank’s broader commitment to inclusive and sustainable social development, with continued focus on healthcare, women and youth empowerment, and community well-being.
As a purpose-driven institution, City Bank continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen communities and create long-term social impact.