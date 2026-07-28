Bata Bangladesh continues strong performance in Q2, 2026
Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has reported another profitable quarter, delivering continued growth in the second quarter of 2026 despite a challenging business environment, reports a press release.
During the April–June 2026 quarter, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd recorded revenue of Tk 1,889.8 million, representing a 19 per cent year-on-year increase, reflecting continued business growth. Net profit rose by 238 per cent compared with the same period last year.
For the first six months of 2026, the company reported a revenue of Tk 5,686.8 million representing 10 per cent growth year-on-year basis, with a profit after tax of Tk 504 million, compared with Tk 272 million during the same period last year with a growth of 86 per cent over last year.
Accordingly, half-year EPS improved to Tk 36.87, from Tk 19.87 in the corresponding period of 2025.
Our growth momentum continued during the second quarter, supported by focused execution of business strategies with a strong operating expense management and consumer engagement with sustained revenue growth despite ongoing external challenges.
The business demonstrated resilience amid global geopolitical uncertainties, fuel price adjustments, seasonal market dynamics, and slower economic activity.
Eid-ul-Fitr season fell during the first quarter of 2026, enabling Bata to capitalise on stronger consumer demand through an integrated marketing campaign and the successful launch of several new product collections.
These initiatives, together with disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies, contributed significantly to the company's profitability during the first half of the year.
The company successfully sustained this positive momentum into the second quarter by leveraging the Eid-ul-Adha season through targeted commercial initiatives, helping maintain strong business performance.
Persistent food inflation exceeding 10 per cent continued to affect consumer purchasing power and discretionary spending.
Furthermore, Government-imposed retail closing hours of 7:00 pm as part of energy conservation measures reduced operating hours across the retail sector, limiting sales opportunities.
Despite these challenges, the company expressed its appreciation to the relevant authorities and its customers.
Looking ahead, Bata Bangladesh remains committed to continue its strategy, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth while continuing to create long-term value for its customers and shareholders.