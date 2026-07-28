Bata Bangladesh continues strong performance in Q2, 2026

For the first six months of 2026, the company reported a revenue of Tk 5,686.8 million representing 10 per cent growth year-on-year basis, with a profit after tax of Tk 504 million, compared with Tk 272 million during the same period last year with a growth of 86 per cent over last year.

Accordingly, half-year EPS improved to Tk 36.87, from Tk 19.87 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Our growth momentum continued during the second quarter, supported by focused execution of business strategies with a strong operating expense management and consumer engagement with sustained revenue growth despite ongoing external challenges.

The business demonstrated resilience amid global geopolitical uncertainties, fuel price adjustments, seasonal market dynamics, and slower economic activity.