Celebrate Pohela Boishakh in style with up to 72pc off at Shajgoj!
This Pohela Boishakh, the excitement is not just about colorful sarees, new clothes, or sweet treats—it’s also about celebrating in style with the right beauty and self-care deals.
Shajgoj, one of Bangladesh’s leading beauty and personal care platforms, is welcoming the Bengali New Year with its Pohela Boishakh sale, featuring exciting offers that everyone is talking about, reports a press release.
Enjoy up to 72 per cent off on a wide range of products, carefully selected to help you look and feel your best for the New Year.
From festive makeup kits for the perfect Boishakhi look to essential items for traditional celebrations, everything you need is available in one place.
Shoppers can also take advantage of Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers and special combo deals on popular beauty and personal care brands.
Shajgoj continues to provide a smooth shopping experience with quality products, helpful beauty tips, and one of the lowest return rates in the market. Customers can also enjoy free delivery on selected days during the campaign.
The Pohela Boishakh sale runs from 1 April, 2026. To explore the latest deals, check out Shajgoj’s official Facebook page, or visit any Shajgoj store.