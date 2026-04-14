Visa powers Bangladesh’s Farmers Card to advance financial inclusion and digitisation of the economy

In its pre-pilot phase, the programme enrolls around 22,065 farmers across selected upazilas, where the Bangladesh Government’s financial assistance is being disbursed directly into bank accounts linked to the card.

On the same day, 20,671 farmers, fishermen, livestock rearers, and salt cultivators from 11 upazilas in 10 districts will receive the cards. At this stage, eligible farmers are receiving initial support of approximately Tk 2,500 as direct financial support to meet essential agricultural input needs. This would enable farmers to use the card to purchase essential agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilisers, supporting a more efficient and targeted subsidy utilisation.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening financial access for farmers, Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank PLC, added, “Through the Farmers Card initiative, we are strengthening how financial support is delivered to farmers across Bangladesh.”

“By linking banking services directly with government programs, the process becomes more efficient, transparent, and accessible for farming communities. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting national development and expanding access to formal financial services,” he added.