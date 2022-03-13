OPPO A76 arrives in Bangladeshi market at Tk 19,990

The device is equipped with 33W SuperVOOC charging technology and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, which can charge the phone to 55 per cent battery in only 30 minutes and 2 hours of You-tube watch for 5-minute charge.
It features a 6.56-inch 90Hz Color-rich punch hole display, taking the viewing experience a few notches higher. Weighing about 189g with a dimension of 164.4mm X 75.7mm X 8.4mm, the device will feel as comfortable as ever. The 720 x 1612 pixels display accounts for a seamless movie experience.
Powered by ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, the device ensures enhanced productivity, entertainment and an immersive smartphone experience. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform, users can expect a lag-free scrolling-and-swiping on the A76.
For the photography enthusiasts, the device comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP (f/2.2) wide main camera and a 2 MP (f/2.4) depth camera, along with an 8MP front camera, ensuring crisp photos and videos at all instances.
On top of that, the device also allows Dual Sim Cards, eliminating the need to use more than one mobile phones for two mobile numbers.
Available in two stylish colors – Glowing Black and Glowing Blue, OPPO A76 offers a series of innovative and powerful features, all at only Tk 19,990. This phone is now available at all the outlets and online marketplaces.