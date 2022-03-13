OPPO A76 arrives in Bangladeshi market at Tk 19,990

OPPO has launched a new smartphone on 13 March in the Bangladeshi market from A series titled ‘OPPO A76’, which is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680 and gives users the versatility and power for extended gaming and multimedia performance, has said a press release on Sunday.

OPPO A76 optimised for a faster and smoother user experience than previous generations.

The device powered up with 6GB+128GB, delivering smoother performance even after long periods of use, as well as more room to fit photos, videos, and other files.

And it also supports a 5GB RAM Expansion feature and 256 GB ROM Expendable feature, which greatly optimises phone storage.