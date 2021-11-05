OPPO brings new smartphone in Bangladeshi market

It also features 44MP front camera for the social butterflies to capture ready-to-be uploaded selfies. With these cameras, the users can enjoy professional-level portrait photography experience. Its improved camera cutout makes you iconic in any social gathering.
Coming with a thickness of only 7.8mm with around 173g in weight, Reno6 feels so lightweight owing to its super-slim design. The design of this phone is spectacular as it offers the sparkling beauty of OPPO Reno Glow.
When the user holds it in their hands, this new phone feels super slim and comfortable. The back of the phone is fingerprint and scratch resistant with sand feels texture the phone will give a tension-free vibe to the users.
Equipped with 90Hz refresh rate, this phone delivers immersive and smooth experience without any lag for the users. For ensuring uninterrupted fun and experience, it features 4310 mAh battery along with 50W Flash Charge for faster charging and more power. The users will be able to charge the phone to 100 per cent in just 48 minutes as per OPPO lab test.
There are some other features that make the experience of using OPPO Reno6 all the more delightful and keep unnecessary worry at bay from the users. Super Power Saving Mode is one of those. Turning this on, the users can stay connected to others, chat or use a navigation app with just five per cent charge on Reno6.
The same kind of tension-free experience is created for users while sleeping at night by Super Nighttime Standby, that optimizes the phone’s battery consumption and so, battery life decreases as little as three per cent.
Many users are habituated to using the phone for long time. Those users can do it with Reno6 without feeling the heat as it comes with multi-cooling system that keeps the temperature of the phone in check using heat dissipation solutions and optimizing CPU’s frequency.
Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, Reno6 is available in two dazzling colors - Aurora and the Stellar Black. The cherry on the top is OPPO-developed RAM expansion technology. User can expand an additional 5GB of RAM while needed.
The wait for this anticipated phone is finally over. OPPO Reno6 will be available in all the outlets around the country and online marketplaces at Tk 32,990. Meanwhile, pre-order for OPPO Reno6 is already on the roll and it will continue from 4-10 November 2021.
Interested buyers can place pre-order booking for Reno6 at any of the OPPO outlets located across the country by paying a mere deposit of Tk 2,000 only and they will enjoy lucrative offers and get gifts upon booking.
Buyers will get free Bluetooth Speaker, data bundle offer up to 12GB and a secure card facilitating free one-time screen replacement for Reno6 for three months. Customers can also avail of 15 per cent extra exchange offer upon pre-ordering Reno6. The exchange offer will continue till 20 November.