OPPO brings new smartphone in Bangladeshi market

Global smart device brand OPPO has launched their new beauty from Reno Series – OPPO Reno6 – for the smartphone users on 4 November through an online launch event, has said a press release on Friday.

In continuation of OPPO’s relentless efforts to explore cutting-edge technology for adding value to smartphone users’ lifestyle, OPPO Reno6 that comes with lots of lucrative features has been released in the Bangladeshi market.

Reno6 is facilitated with Cinematic Bokeh Flare portrait, 64MP quad-camera setup and OPPO’s powerful AI Highlight Video. With such powerful camera setup, the users can enjoy photographic experience of supreme quality.