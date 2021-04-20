OPPO introduces brand service offer during Ramadan

OPPO has launched a brand service offer during Ramadan. The offer will be available from 22 April to 22 May, said a press release on Monday.

In case of lockdown extension only the registered the customers will get the service within one month after finishing the lockdown, reports UNB.

With this offer, customers will get a 30 per cent discount on maintenance/ repair of smartphones and a 5 per cent discount on all IoT devices and accessories (Including OPPO Enco W11 and W51). As a gesture of sharing happiness any OPPO user will get a free transparent back cover, free screen protector and free wipe cloth from the service centers.