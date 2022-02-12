OPPO opens new flagship sales and service store in Dhaka

This will serve as a one-stop solution center, from where the customers can both buy smartphones and avail of servicing facilities. From now onwards, OPPO users will not have to take the hassle of visiting separate places for buying smartphones and getting after-sales services.
The customers can enjoy a number of service offers as well. Under activity offer, customers will have the chance to win back exciting gifts and cashback from this store. Moreover, there will be 20 per cent flat discount on different services such as handset repair.
Customers will also enjoy this discount if they buy accessories and IOT products. In addition to these, O fans can get free software upgrade, free phone disinfection service and enjoy free labor cost. All these exciting offers are available at this newly-introduced flagship store of OPPO.
This new flagship store is located at Mobile Mela, G/9, Badda Link Road, Progoti Shoroni, Gulshan, Dhaka.