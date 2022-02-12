Corporate

OPPO opens new flagship sales and service store in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

OPPO has recently opened new Flagship store to create an opportunity for the O fans to get all their servicing and sales solutions solved from one place, has said a press release.

OPPO has brought this first flagship store to provide one-stop solutions to their customers. A grand opening ceremony was held to open this flagship store on 11 February 2022 where high officials of OPPO Bangladesh and staff of the store were present.

Advertisement
Advertisement
default-image

This will serve as a one-stop solution center, from where the customers can both buy smartphones and avail of servicing facilities. From now onwards, OPPO users will not have to take the hassle of visiting separate places for buying smartphones and getting after-sales services.

The customers can enjoy a number of service offers as well. Under activity offer, customers will have the chance to win back exciting gifts and cashback from this store. Moreover, there will be 20 per cent flat discount on different services such as handset repair.

Advertisement

Customers will also enjoy this discount if they buy accessories and IOT products. In addition to these, O fans can get free software upgrade, free phone disinfection service and enjoy free labor cost. All these exciting offers are available at this newly-introduced flagship store of OPPO.

This new flagship store is located at Mobile Mela, G/9, Badda Link Road, Progoti Shoroni, Gulshan, Dhaka.

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment
Advertisement