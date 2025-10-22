Dhaka-Jeddah low-cost direct flights launched by Flydeal
Saudi Arabia's low-cost carrier Flyadeal has officially launched its operations in Bangladesh, introducing direct flights between Dhaka and Jeddah at affordable fares.
The airline's inaugural flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday at noon, marking its first journey to Jeddah.
Flyadeal's Bangladesh operations were formally inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mostafa Mahmud Siddiq, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), in the presence of senior officials from CAAB and Flyadeal's local partners.
A subsidiary of Saudia, Flyadeal is one of the fastest-growing low-cost airlines in the Middle East. Despite being a budget airline, it will offer complimentary meals and baggage allowance for passengers. The introduction of this new route is expected to reduce travel costs and enhance competition in the Bangladesh-Saudi aviation market.
Initially, Flyadeal will operate two flights per week from Dhaka. Flight F3-9112 will depart Jeddah at 1:30am local time for Dhaka, while the return flight F3-9113 will leave Dhaka at 1:00 pm for Jeddah.