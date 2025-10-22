Dhaka-Jeddah low-cost direct flights launched by Flydeal

Saudi Arabia's low-cost carrier Flyadeal has officially launched its operations in Bangladesh, introducing direct flights between Dhaka and Jeddah at affordable fares.

The airline's inaugural flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday at noon, marking its first journey to Jeddah.

Flyadeal's Bangladesh operations were formally inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mostafa Mahmud Siddiq, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), in the presence of senior officials from CAAB and Flyadeal's local partners.