TECNO SPARK 20 officially launched in Bangladesh

Offering a substantial 16GB RAM* (8GB+8GB Extended) and a built-in memory of 256GB, users can experience ample storage and swift performance. The device is equipped with a 50MP Ultra Clear Main Camera and a 32MP Glowing Selfie camera, significantly enhancing photography capabilities. The robust 5000mAh battery guarantees a full day’s usage on a single charge.

The SPARK 20 Series introduces an unparalleled audio experience with its Stereo Dual Speaker system, delivering a 400% increase in volume and DTS support for immersive audio.

Beyond its exceptional features, the SPARK 20 is not just a device; it boasts an eye-catching design that effortlessly combines style with functionality. Showcasing playful patterns to match individual tastes, it includes a stylish punch-hole cutout for an enhanced front camera appearance and a dynamic “Dynamite Port” for swift charging notification. Ensuring both a comfortable grip and secure access, the device comes equipped with convenient fingerprint sensors and face unlock options.

TECNO SPARK 20 is now available at all authorized TECNO outlets in Bangladesh, priced attractively at BDT 16,999 (excluding Vat).