pandamart’s brings Valentine’s Day surprises for customers!

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, pandamart has surprised all of its customers with surprise Valentine stickers and V-cards. Each customer, who placed an order on pandamart on February 13 and 14, received an envelope with special Valentine’s day stickers and a greetings card, said a press release.

In addition, pandamart has tied up with Cadbury to launch a special campaign that gives customers a chance to win a Diamond World gift voucher worth 10,000 taka. Customers participated in the campaign through ordering any Cadbury chocolate from pandamart and posting their Valentine message on Facebook with hashtags #ValentineWithCadbury #pandamart between 7-14 February. Among the posts, the one with the highest likes will win the gift voucher when the winner is announced on 20 February.