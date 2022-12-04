Walton wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Sixty-four other companies also achieved bronze, silver, and gold awards under 17 categories in 28 criteria.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the representatives of those companies listed in the share market Thursday.
Meanwhile, Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton, received the award.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission chairman professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries president Md Jasim Uddin were also present there.