Walton wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Prothom Alo English Desk
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi hands over ICMAB best Corporate Award to Walton managing director Golam Murshed. UNB

Walton has won the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) Best Corporate Award 2021 for its contribution to electronic product manufacturing, reports UNB.

Also, the company received the honour for fulfilling special criteria, including market capitalisation, good corporate governance, acceptance of information, and credibility as a listed company in the stock market.

Sixty-four other companies also achieved bronze, silver, and gold awards under 17 categories in 28 criteria.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the representatives of those companies listed in the share market Thursday.

Meanwhile, Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton, received the award.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission chairman professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries president Md Jasim Uddin were also present there.

