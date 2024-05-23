Mushtaque Chowdhury elected DBH chairman

DBH Finance PLC has announced the election of Dr. Mushtaque Chowdhury as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The decision was made at the 149th meeting of the Board of Directors of the company.

Dr. Chowdhury was the Vice Chair of BRAC, the world’s largest non-governmental organisation. He is a professor of Population and Family Health at the Mailman School of Public Health of Columbia University in New York. During 2009-12, he worked as the Senior Adviser and Acting Managing Director for the Rockefeller Foundation. He also served as a MacArthur Fellow at Harvard University. In recent times, he worked for the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA as a Visiting Scholar. He was the founding Dean of the Brac University James P Grant School of Public Health. Dr. Chowdhury holds a PhD from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, an MSc from the London School of Economics and a BA (Hons) from the University of Dhaka.