InterContinental Dhaka presents The Great Hilsha Festival 2026
Following the immense success of previous editions, InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic luxury hotel by IHG, proudly brings back The Great Hilsha Festival 2026, reports a press release.
Powered by Nymphea Publication, a renowned Bangladeshi publishing house dedicated to promoting the Bangladesh’s history, culture, arts, literature, and heritage to both national and international audiences, this grand culinary celebration pays tribute to Bangladesh’s national fish and one of our greatest gastronomic treasures — Ilish.
From 9 to 19 September 2026, join us at Elements Global Dining for an indulgent culinary journey featuring the rich flavours, timeless traditions and exquisite preparations of Ilish, in a celebration that pays tribute to the pride of Bangladesh’s gastronomy.
The Inauguration Ceremony was held on 9 September 2026 at InterContinental Dhaka, graced by the presence of Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, managing director, Bangladesh Services Ltd; David O’Hanlon, general manager, InterContinental Dhaka; Karunangshu Barua, publisher, Nymphea Publication; Professor Shamsad Mortuza, vice chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh; Golam Iftekhar Mahmud, editor and publisher, Dhaka Stream; Ziaul Karim, head of Brand, Marketing & Communications, Eastern Bank PLC; Artist Anisuzzaman Sohel, executive creative director, Nymphea Publication; Olivier Loreaux, director of Food & Beverage; Julean Sitol Botlero, executive chef, InterContinental Dhaka; and Saadman Salahuddin, director of Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka, along with hotel officials and members of the media.
As part of the ceremony, Nymphea Publication, officially launched “A Fish Called Ilish” in the presence of the distinguished guests.
The exquisite dinner spread will showcase an indulgent selection of classic Hilsha delicacies, including Ilish Pulao, Shorisha Ilish, Ilish Do Piaza, Ilish Paturi, Ilish Narikel Korma, Ilish Tandoori, Ilish Muri Ghonto, Ilish Bhorta, Smoked Ilish Nigiri, and an array of other signature Hilsha preparations.
Complementing the Ilish specialties will be an enticing selection of beloved Bangladeshi favourites, including Mutton Kacchi Biryani, Beef Kala Bhuna, Mezbaani Beef, Mutton Nihari, assorted Bhortas including Loitta Shutki, alongside a tempting array of signature dishes and decadent desserts.
Adding to the vibrant culinary experience, guests can enjoy live music every evening, creating the perfect ambience to savour an unforgettable feast of Ilish and Bangladeshi favourites.
The mouthwatering buffet dinner, available throughout the festival from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, is priced at Tk 11,000 net per person. Guests can make the most of an exciting Buy One Get Three (B1G3) offer when paying with selected bank cards.
For guests unable to avail themselves of the card offers, simply join IHG One Rewards instantly and enjoy an exclusive 25 per cent discount on Food & Beverage at InterContinental Dhaka and participating IHG Hotels & Resorts worldwide.