InterContinental Dhaka presents The Great Hilsha Festival 2026

Following the immense success of previous editions, InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic luxury hotel by IHG, proudly brings back The Great Hilsha Festival 2026, reports a press release.

Powered by Nymphea Publication, a renowned Bangladeshi publishing house dedicated to promoting the Bangladesh’s history, culture, arts, literature, and heritage to both national and international audiences, this grand culinary celebration pays tribute to Bangladesh’s national fish and one of our greatest gastronomic treasures — Ilish.