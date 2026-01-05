Efficient waste management: J-DRUM installed at Mirpur
Japan Clean System Co., Ltd. (JCS) with the support of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has successfully installed its innovative waste compression and storage system, J-DRUM, at the Arambag Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The system commenced operations on 23 December, marking a significant step toward improving waste management efficiency and hygiene in Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by Mohammad Azaz, the Administrator of DNCC, Commodore ABM Shamsul Alam, Chief Waste Management Office of DNCC, Masataka Yamano, Senior Managing Director of JCS, and Izumi Shoji, Senior Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office.
The J-DRUM system addresses critical challenges faced by STSs, including inefficient manual waste handling, long waiting times for compactor trucks, and environmental issues caused by odor and liquid spills. By automating waste loading and unloading, J-DRUM enhances operational efficiency, reduces labour intensity, and optimises land use for STS facilities.
Key Features and Benefits
• Space-saving design for optimized land utilization.
• Automated waste handling for improved efficiency and worker safety.
• Hygienic storage with odor, noise, and water leakage prevention.
• High durability with stainless-steel construction.
• Proven track record with 1,600+ units installed globally and a 60–70% market share in Japan.
This installation is part of an ongoing project under the SDGs Business Verification Survey, aimed at promoting efficient and hygienic waste management systems in Bangladesh. The initiative also explores local production to reduce costs and expand accessibility.
Expected Impact
• Improved working conditions for STS staff.
• Reduced waste management and transportation costs for municipalities.
• Enhanced environmental hygiene around STSs and private facilities.
• Contribution to Bangladesh’s waste management modernization efforts.