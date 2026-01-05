Efficient waste management: J-DRUM installed at Mirpur

Japan Clean System Co., Ltd. (JCS) with the support of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has successfully installed its innovative waste compression and storage system, J-DRUM, at the Arambag Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The system commenced operations on 23 December, marking a significant step toward improving waste management efficiency and hygiene in Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by Mohammad Azaz, the Administrator of DNCC, Commodore ABM Shamsul Alam, Chief Waste Management Office of DNCC, Masataka Yamano, Senior Managing Director of JCS, and Izumi Shoji, Senior Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office.