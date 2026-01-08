Uber Bangladesh to provide free eye check-ups for drivers

Uber, Bangladesh’s leading ridesharing app, today, Thursday announced a partnership with VisionSpring, a leading global social enterprise dedicated to providing affordable eyeglasses worldwide, to launch See to Be Safe (S2S), a programme focused on strengthening driver safety and wellbeing through professional eye screenings and access to corrective eyeglasses, reports a press release.

As part of the programme, VisionSpring will conduct free vision screenings and provide subsidised eyeglasses for Uber drivers across Dhaka and other key cities, helping address untreated vision impairment.

The screenings began this week as part of Uber’s 9-year anniversary in Bangladesh.