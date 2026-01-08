Uber Bangladesh to provide free eye check-ups for drivers
Uber, Bangladesh’s leading ridesharing app, today, Thursday announced a partnership with VisionSpring, a leading global social enterprise dedicated to providing affordable eyeglasses worldwide, to launch See to Be Safe (S2S), a programme focused on strengthening driver safety and wellbeing through professional eye screenings and access to corrective eyeglasses, reports a press release.
As part of the programme, VisionSpring will conduct free vision screenings and provide subsidised eyeglasses for Uber drivers across Dhaka and other key cities, helping address untreated vision impairment.
The screenings began this week as part of Uber’s 9-year anniversary in Bangladesh.
Research shows that a significant proportion of commercial drivers operate with undiagnosed refractive errors, directly affecting visibility, reaction time, and safe driving capability.
By combining VisionSpring’s proven service delivery model with Uber’s ability to mobilise and engage drivers at scale, See to Be Safe aims to create measurable improvements in road safety outcomes.
Nasheed Ferdous Kamal, country head of Uber Bangladesh, said, “Road safety is at the core of Uber’s mission. Clear vision is one of the most essential requirements for driving safely, yet it often goes unnoticed until it becomes a serious concern. Through our partnership with VisionSpring, we are investing in the wellbeing of the people who keep Bangladesh moving, our drivers. We are proud to launch ‘See to Be Safe’ as part of our continued commitment to building a safer, more responsible mobility ecosystem in Bangladesh.”
Misha Mahjabeen, country director of VisionSpring Bangladesh, shared, “We are delighted to partner with Uber Bangladesh to provide vision screenings and eyeglasses for thousands of driver-partners. A simple pair of eyeglasses can significantly reduce the risk of road accidents and improve a driver’s earning potential. VisionSpring is committed to ensuring that no one’s vision prevents them from working safely and productively, and this initiative is a valuable step toward that goal.”
See to Be Safe reinforces Uber Bangladesh’s broader commitment to enhancing driver safety through support programs, training, digital safety tools, and community-based initiatives.