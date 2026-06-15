HBRI showcases Bangladesh's sustainability and green construction practices

Speaking before an international audience of policymakers, researchers, architects, engineers, urban planners and sustainability experts, Giasuddin Haider presented Bangladesh's national green building assessment framework, highlighting the country's efforts to transform the built environment and accelerate progress toward climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

The presentation showcased the collaborative work undertaken by HBRI and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) as well as United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the Government of Bangladesh's broader agenda to promote sustainable construction practices and reduce the carbonisation of the construction and building sector.