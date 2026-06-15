WSBE’26 conference
HBRI showcases Bangladesh's sustainability and green construction practices
Bangladesh's commitment to advancing sustainable and climate-resilient development received international recognition this week as Mohammad Giasuddin Haider, director general of the Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI), represented the country at the prestigious World Sustainable Built Environment (WSBE’26) conference held in Melbourne, Australia, from 10–12 June 2026, reports a press release.
Speaking before an international audience of policymakers, researchers, architects, engineers, urban planners and sustainability experts, Giasuddin Haider presented Bangladesh's national green building assessment framework, highlighting the country's efforts to transform the built environment and accelerate progress toward climate resilience and sustainable urban development.
The presentation showcased the collaborative work undertaken by HBRI and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) as well as United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the Government of Bangladesh's broader agenda to promote sustainable construction practices and reduce the carbonisation of the construction and building sector.
During the conference session, Giasuddin Haider also highlighted Bangladesh's growing policy and institutional readiness for sustainable construction, including the Bangladesh National Building Code, updated climate commitments, sustainable public procurement reforms and ongoing efforts to promote circularity in the built environment.
He emphasised the significant opportunities for retrofitting existing building stock, advancing resource-efficient construction materials.
The World Sustainable Built Environment Conference is among the world's leading forums on sustainable construction and urban development, bringing together experts and decision-makers from across the globe to exchange knowledge and accelerate action toward a more sustainable future.
UNOPS country manager in Bangladesh, Sudhir Muralidharan, welcomed Bangladesh's participation in the conference and the international exposure of the Green Building assessment framework.