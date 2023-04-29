BRAC Bank cafes go cashless

In pursuit of digital transformation across all its operations, BRAC Bank cafeterias in the head office have implemented a cashless payment method. The two cafes became cashless starting the first day after the Eid holidays.
While dining at the in-house food courts, bank coworkers can choose Astha QR, bKash or POS as their preferred payment method, providing greater convenience and faster service.
BRAC Bank has partnered with Bangladesh Bank to reduce the use of cash in everyday transactions and promote cashless payment methods.
As part of this initiative, the bank has rolled out Bangla QR payment at Dhaka University campus and played a leading role in Dhaka city’s Digital Cattle Haat pilot project.
The bank’s deputy managing director & COO, Md Sabbir Hossain commented on the digital initiative, saying that BRAC Bank has always been at the forefront of digital transformation in the Bangladesh banking industry and will continue to promote digital payment habits among its people to bring comfort and ease of payment to its coworkers.