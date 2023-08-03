TECNO's CAMON 20 Series wins prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023

“The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt, “We celebrate good design in all its forms and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award.”

Inspired by the deconstructivism genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique CAMON PUZZLE design. TECNO tries for the first time to engrave with 20 irregular ribs in a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin while sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into the construction of the device’s back cover. The combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges traditional smartphone design language and allows for CAMON 20 users to make a stylish statement.

Of course, the focus is not only on aesthetics but on the user experience, too. The newest material of Magic Skin applied to CAMON 20 Series brings out the best of deconstructionist design, creating incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 series brings industry design standards into a new era by winning high praise from the MUSE jury and highlights TECNO’s position as a pioneer in smartphone design.