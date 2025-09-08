High-level delegations discuss cement sector cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan
A high-level delegations from Pakistan recently visited Bangladesh to explore avenues of cooperation in the cement sector, focusing on enhancing trade, investment, and technology exchange in cement manufacturing and imports. The discussions brought together representatives from government bodies, trade associations, and leading cement manufacturers from both countries, reports a press release.
From Bangladesh, there were notable industrialists present in the meeting. Among them were- Md Amirul Haque, president of BCMA and managing director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, Mostafa Kamal, former president of BCMA and chairman of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Imran Karim, first vice president of BCMA, Mashiur Rahman, treasurer of BCMA, Abhimanyu Saha, executive committee (EC) member of BCMA and Shankar Kumar Roy, executive director (ED) of BCMA.
From Pakistan there were few pioneer business personalities present in the meeting. Among them were- Aurangzeb Khan, Noman Khattak Mines and Minerals, Farrukh Iqbal, business proprietor of Nadeem Entriprises, Tamoor Akbar, managing director of Khadim Industry, Iftikhar A Awan, head of business development, KNK (PVT) Ltd, and Nabeel Ahmed, business proprietor of Nabeel Marble.
Key areas of dialogue included:
Facilitating import of Pakistani cement manufacturing raw materials to Bangladesh to meet construction demands.
Exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities in cement manufacturing plants.
Technology transfer and skill development to enhance production efficiency.
Streamlining trade procedures to reduce costs and strengthen supply chains.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering bilateral economic cooperation and agreed to establish a joint working group to follow up on the proposals.