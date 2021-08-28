realme brings new smartphone, laptop to the market

Powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 90Hz Full-HD display, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, narzo 30 is available in two colors at Tk 19,990 —racing silver and racing blue.
However, this phone will be available at Tk 18,490 at e-commerce site Daraz at 5:00pm on 31 August.
Besides, equipped with 2K resolution display, ultra-light full metal body, Intel core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity, this brand’s first laptop ‘realme Book Slim’ is available in two colors—blue and grey.
This laptop is available in another version with Intel core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. realme fans can purchase the i5 version at Tk 65,999 and the i3 version at Tk 55,999.
Meanwhile, other two new AIoT products - buds wireless 2 neo and pocket Bluetooth speaker – are available at Tk 1,999 and Tk 1,499 respectively.