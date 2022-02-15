realme launches 'realme 9i' at Tk 17,490

realme 9i has been upgraded in many ways. realme 9i is the first 4G smartphone equipped with the latest Snapdragon 680 processor. In fact, no other phone in this price segment with this latest processor is available in the market.

Owing to a fast processor, users can enjoy uninterrupted smartphone performance with this phone as this new chipset consumes 62 per cent less power and affords 46 per cent more performance than the 12nm processor.

realme 9i also features 33W dart charging solution in this segment. Users can charge their phone from 0-100 per cent in just 70 minutes, creating convenience for the users. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, realme 9i supports 48.4 hours phone calls.