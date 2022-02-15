realme launches 'realme 9i' at Tk 17,490

realme 9i has been upgraded in many ways. realme 9i is the first 4G smartphone equipped with the latest Snapdragon 680 processor. In fact, no other phone in this price segment with this latest processor is available in the market.
Owing to a fast processor, users can enjoy uninterrupted smartphone performance with this phone as this new chipset consumes 62 per cent less power and affords 46 per cent more performance than the 12nm processor.
realme 9i also features 33W dart charging solution in this segment. Users can charge their phone from 0-100 per cent in just 70 minutes, creating convenience for the users. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, realme 9i supports 48.4 hours phone calls.
Facilitated with 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display, realme 9i supports five levels of refresh rate for seamless experience and power-saving performance.
There is also Dual Stereo Speakers that provides high-quality sound experience for those who love music. With all these features and latest chipset, realme 9i is the best phone you can have in this price segment.
realme 9i looks very spectacular as it flaunts stereo prism design with 8-layer optical coating. The texture mold has more than 3000 prism-like line combinations.
The prismatic texture in the light creates a visual feel of ‘light in the movement’. Coming with a thickness of 8.4mm and weight of 190g, the phone feels thinner and lighter.
There is something for the photography lovers as well. It comes with a 50MP Nightscape Camera to take ultra-clear photos.
Other photography functions like Night Mode, Panoramic view, Time-lapse, Portrait Mode and AI Beauty are good enough to make your every capture as beautiful as you. At this price segment, this phone provides the best specifications.
realme is also developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to young users.
Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy.