realme sells 1.6m units of smartphones at its Fan Fest

During the fest, realme has brought in over $330 million in sales and achieved 38 per cent Year-over-Year (YoY) growth. The smart phone company has sold 1.6 million units of smartphones and 225 thousand units of AIoT devices during this festival.
The country’s largest online marketplace Daraz is celebrating its 7th anniversary. To celebrate this, Daraz has kicked off its anniversary campaign and realme is also a part of this campaign from 2 September to 8 September.
During this campaign, the users can buy selective realme smartphones from Daraz availing of anniversary offers. Some of the realme phones, namely C21 (3/32), C21 (4/64), C20A, C25s (4/64), C25s (4/128), realme 8 Pro and narzo 30, will be available for sale at reduced prices.
realme fans can buy these phones from Daraz availing up to 7 per cent off on the price of these phones.