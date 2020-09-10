realme to make Android 11 available for users

Smartphone brand realme has announced that it will be one of the first phone manufacturers that will provide Android 11 to its users.

The applications for the Android 11 Preview for realme X50 Pro are now open on realme community, says a press release.

Google released Android 11 Beta 1 on 10 June, 2020. realme on the following day, announced that the brand was actively working to bring the Android 11 Developer Preview Program to realme X50 Pro.