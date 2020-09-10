realme to make Android 11 available for users

Smartphone brand realme has announced that it will be one of the first phone manufacturers that will provide Android 11 to its users.
The applications for the Android 11 Preview for realme X50 Pro are now open on realme community, says a press release.
Google released Android 11 Beta 1 on 10 June, 2020. realme on the following day, announced that the brand was actively working to bring the Android 11 Developer Preview Program to realme X50 Pro.
Soon afterwards, the developer preview was made available to developers through the realme community, the press release adds.
Android 11 provides easier ways to manage conversations, connect devices, privacy, and a lot more. By taking some further steps to protect user privacy and bringing several improvements such as network optimisation and deeper adaptation to a variety of devices, Android 11 enhances user experience.
The press release says realme currently has more than 45 million smartphone users in 61 markets around the world within just 2 years of its emergence.