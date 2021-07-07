Registration for vaccination now through imo

This feature will redirect eligible users to the Surokkha website, lead them to make an appointment, and select the hospital they want to visit, said in a press release.
Registrants will then be allocated a suitable time and date via SMS from the authorities concerned.
Currently, over 7.2 million people have registered online to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh, accounting for a low percentage of the planned population.
imo hopes to reach out through the platform to the remaining unregistered population.
This new function can be found under the “explore” tab within the app, named “Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment.” Upon clicking on it, a step-by-step tutorial can be found for the convenience of users.