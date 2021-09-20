Corporate

Rosatom distributes Precise Energy prizes among students

Prothom Alo English Desk
Russian State Corporation Rosatom–the builder of Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant at Rooppur of Pabna, recently distributed prizes of Precise Energy competition among students.

A news release said Rosatom organised the Precise Engergy competition in mathematics, chemistry and physics in February last year. Students of Rooppur-based higher educational institutions participated in the competition.

The educational institutions remained closed for more than one year and six months since the outbreak of coronavirus. As the government reopened all the educational institutions amid the improvement of the pandemic situation, Rosatom organised an prize giving ceremony at Rooppur.

The participants including students and journalists were given updates of the nuclear power plant.

In addition, workshops were held to discuss the role of nuclear energy in the sustainable development of Bangladesh.

The event ended with a question-and-answer session, the release said.

Officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant were present at the event.

