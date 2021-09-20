Rosatom distributes Precise Energy prizes among students

The educational institutions remained closed for more than one year and six months since the outbreak of coronavirus. As the government reopened all the educational institutions amid the improvement of the pandemic situation, Rosatom organised an prize giving ceremony at Rooppur.
The participants including students and journalists were given updates of the nuclear power plant.
In addition, workshops were held to discuss the role of nuclear energy in the sustainable development of Bangladesh.
The event ended with a question-and-answer session, the release said.
Officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant were present at the event.