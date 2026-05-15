BDDL Properties celebrates 24 years of trust, development and human resource excellence
BDDL Properties Ltd. celebrated its 24th anniversary with a grand day-long event titled “Jug Jugantore”, highlighting its commitment to skilled human resource development, technology-driven education, social responsibility, and sustainable national progress.
The event was held on 13 May at the premises of Siam Agro and Training Institute in Keraniganj, Dhaka. Distinguished guests from various sectors, including academics, government officials, development professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and company representatives, participated in the celebration.
The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Throughout the day, the activities and achievements of BDDL Properties’s associate organisations — Skills Academy BD, BK IT Institute (Pabna), Shukrishi Partner Program, BK Foundation, and Dayal Nagar Baharunnessa Public Library — were showcased.
Commitment to skilled human resource development
During the event, certificates were awarded to more than a hundred students who successfully completed various courses under the Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF). Several new and modern skill-based courses were also officially launched.
Speaking at the programme, Managing Director of BDDL Properties Ltd, MA Baten Khan, said, “BDDL has not only constructed buildings; it has also helped build people’s dreams, trust, and secure futures. The youth population of Bangladesh is our greatest strength. We aim to transform this demographic advantage into a nationwide skills development movement.”
He said, “Currently, nearly 90 per cent of Bangladeshi migrant workers go abroad without formal training. If proper skills development can be ensured, Bangladesh’s remittance earnings could increase from 30 billion dollars to 60 billion dollars. Skills Academy BD is working toward that goal.”
Vision of Skills Academy BD
Representing Skills Academy BD, Engineer Tutul PK said, “Our goal is not only to provide certificates but to develop internationally competent skilled manpower. We want to establish a national skills development movement by delivering skill training to every district and upazila of the country.”
He emphasised technology-based education, practical training, and employment-oriented skill development.
Other prominent personalities addressing the event included Joarder Nowsher Ali, Chairman of Tilottoma Bangla Group, Md. Selim Reza, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh, Mamunur Rahman, International Advisor to the United Nations and European Union, Dr. AKM. Fazlul Hoque, Pro-Vice Chancellor of America Bangladesh University and Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank.
The speakers praised BDDL and its affiliated organisations for their contributions to skilled workforce development, technology-based education, safe agriculture, social welfare, and employment generation.
The event featured certificate distribution among trainees of Skills Academy BD, experience-sharing sessions by students of BK IT Institute, and presentations on agricultural entrepreneurship training under the Shukrishi Partner Program.
Initiatives related to safe agriculture, commercial agricultural production and marketing strategies were also highlighted. In addition, the social development activities of BK Foundation and educational initiatives of Dayal Nagar Baharunnessa Public Library received special attention.
Mizanur Rahman, Director of the Shukrishi Project, spoke about the importance of safe agriculture and healthy food production.
Health awareness and educational activities
A health awareness workshop was organized in the presence of members of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Blues. During the session, Dr. Hashrat Ara Begum provided guidance on safe motherhood, women’s health, and public awareness.
Students from the Real Estate Department of Daffodil International University also participated in the program and gained practical insights into the real estate sector.
Celebrating 24 years of success
In the afternoon, the 24th anniversary of BDDL Properties Ltd. was officially celebrated through a cake-cutting ceremony. Honorary crests were later presented to guests, departmental heads, partners, and collaborators.
Through this grand celebration, BDDL Properties Ltd. reaffirmed its 24-year journey of success and its vision for skilled human resource development, technology-based education, safe agriculture, social responsibility, and future national development initiatives.
The company announced that it has already undertaken long-term strategic plans to expand its integrated model of skills development, technology, agriculture, humanitarian initiatives, and employment generation across the country.