BDDL Properties celebrates 24 years of trust, development and human resource excellence

Other prominent personalities addressing the event included Joarder Nowsher Ali, Chairman of Tilottoma Bangla Group, Md. Selim Reza, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh, Mamunur Rahman, International Advisor to the United Nations and European Union, Dr. AKM. Fazlul Hoque, Pro-Vice Chancellor of America Bangladesh University and Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank.

The speakers praised BDDL and its affiliated organisations for their contributions to skilled workforce development, technology-based education, safe agriculture, social welfare, and employment generation.

The event featured certificate distribution among trainees of Skills Academy BD, experience-sharing sessions by students of BK IT Institute, and presentations on agricultural entrepreneurship training under the Shukrishi Partner Program.

Initiatives related to safe agriculture, commercial agricultural production and marketing strategies were also highlighted. In addition, the social development activities of BK Foundation and educational initiatives of Dayal Nagar Baharunnessa Public Library received special attention.

Mizanur Rahman, Director of the Shukrishi Project, spoke about the importance of safe agriculture and healthy food production.