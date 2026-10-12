Radisson Blu wins “Leading Business Hotel in Bangladesh” at SATA 2026

The award was received by Brigadier General ANM Manzoorul Haque Mazumder, chief executive officer of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, at the SATA Gala held at Barceló Nasandhura Maldives on 8 October 2026.

This award recognises the hotel’s commitment to excellent hospitality, well-equipped business facilities, professionally managed events and personalised guest service.

Following several previous SATA recognitions, this latest achievement further reinforces its reputation in Bangladesh’s business hospitality sector.