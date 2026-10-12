Radisson Blu wins “Leading Business Hotel in Bangladesh” at SATA 2026
A prestigious recognition celebrating excellence in business hospitality, corporate events and guest experiences.
Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has proudly won the prestigious “Leading Business Hotel in Bangladesh” award at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in business hospitality and its contribution to Bangladesh’s hospitality industry, reports a press release.
The award was received by Brigadier General ANM Manzoorul Haque Mazumder, chief executive officer of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, at the SATA Gala held at Barceló Nasandhura Maldives on 8 October 2026.
This award recognises the hotel’s commitment to excellent hospitality, well-equipped business facilities, professionally managed events and personalised guest service.
Following several previous SATA recognitions, this latest achievement further reinforces its reputation in Bangladesh’s business hospitality sector.
This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality, world-class business facilities, outstanding service, and memorable guest experiences.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests and partners for their continued trust and support. Our sincere appreciation also goes to our dedicated hotel team, whose hard work, professionalism, and commitment to service excellence have made this achievement possible.
Located on Airport Road in Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden offers 200 newly renovated rooms and suites, modern amenities, and versatile meeting and event facilities for corporate gatherings, conferences and MICE events.
Its dining outlets include Water Garden Brasserie, featuring an extensive international buffet; Spice & Rice, specialising in Pan-Asian cuisine; and Sublime, the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant.
Complemented by diverse culinary experiences, recognised dining excellence, dedicated event support and attentive service, the hotel caters to business travelers, corporate partners and guests celebrating special occasions.
With this latest SATA award, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden looks forward to building on its achievements, strengthening corporate partnerships and further elevating its position as a preferred destination for business travel, meetings and events in Bangladesh.