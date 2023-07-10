Up to 60 per cent discount on bKash payment at hotels and resorts

Traveling with family or friends is now more affordable, thanks to the offer of up to 60 per cent discount on bKash payment at selected hotels and resorts in the country, stated a press release.
Customers can enjoy the discount at Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Hotel the Cox Today, Jol Torongo in Cox’s Bazar and Momo Inn of Bogura till 30 September, 2023.
They can also enjoy the discount at Seagull Hotel in Cox’s Bazar till 31 August, 2023. Besides, customers can avail Tk 750 cash back on booking through bKash payment at Gazipur’s Sarah Resort till 30 July.
During the campaign, travel enthusiasts can avail up to 60 per cent discount at Hotel Cox Today, up to 55 per cent discount on Sunday to Wednesday and up to 50 per cent on Thursday to Saturday at Jol Torongo.
Meanwhile, there’s a 50 per cent discount at Momo Inn, 20 per cent discount at Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort (except Friday and Saturday) and 50 per cent discount at Seagull Hotel on booking through bKash payment.
Customers will be able to avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. More details about this campaign can be found on bKash’s website https://www.bkash.com/en/page/reward-holidays and their official Facebook page.