Edison Real Estate signs MoU with United Commercial Bank

Prothom Alo English Desk

Edison Real Estate, the biggest developer in Bashundhara R/A, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with United Commercial Bank PLC, said a press release.  

UCB will offer home loans with attractive rates and benefits to Edison Real Estate’s customers. Along with that  the home loan customers of UCB will get preferential benefits from Edison Real Estate to purchase apartments.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB and Md Aminur Rashid chairman of Edison Group laid the partnership on pen and paper on behalf of their respective organisations at UCB corporate head office in the capital.

Other senior officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.   

