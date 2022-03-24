Samsung Bangladesh introduces WhatsApp chat service for customer support

The Whatsapp chat service will be launched keeping Samsung’s loyal customers in mind. Customers will be able to enjoy prompt, efficient, and uninterrupted service through this WhatsApp Chat.
Moreover, Samsung has 24x7 Call Center, in-home service around the country, email query, and 40+ service centres across the country for customer service.
"We are living in a time of fast and instant communications," said Hwansung Woo, managing director of Samsung Bangladesh.
"Many customers, especially those from the younger generations, find hassle in coming to our physical service centers. Considering the busy schedules of our customers, we opted to open up a dedicated WhatsApp support channel so that our customers are served with all the information they need in a time-efficient manner", he added.