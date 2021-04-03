Samsung introduces all new Galaxy A series

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled a range of A series devices – Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72. The virtual launching event took place recently.
The event was attended by senior officials from Samsung Bangladesh, including managing director Hwansung Woo, head of mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman and product manager Syed Md Badrul Arifeen, says a press release.
The latest Galaxy A series allows people to connect and express themselves with an outstanding collection of cameras, an immersive viewing experience with a smoother scrolling display, and an array of innovative features, including water resistance and long-lasting batteries.
Galaxy A series also creates the opportunity for the users to access the broader Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices – Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Smart Tag, and Galaxy Tab.
Samsung has raised the bar high for the camera quality of the Galaxy A series. Three of the devices come with a 64MP high-resolution primary camera, allowing users to snap vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease. The devices' scene optimizers will use AI to capture moments with optimal settings for 30 categories, including food, landscapes, and pets.
All of the devices come with Quad Rear Camera. Users can snap ultra-wide photos with 8MP for Galaxy A32 and 12MP for Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.
Those interested in purchasing one of the devices can enjoy multiple discounts at Daraz, Pickaboo, Robishop, SaleXtra, Excel eStore, and FDL eStore.
Customers can enjoy discounts of up to BDT 1,500 for Galaxy A32, up to BDT 2,000 discounts for Galaxy A52, and up to BDT 2,500 discounts for Galaxy A72. All customers can also benefit from EMI for up to 12 months with 0 per cent interest. All the offers will be valid up till 7 April 2021.