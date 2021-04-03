Samsung introduces all new Galaxy A series

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled a range of A series devices – Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72. The virtual launching event took place recently.

The event was attended by senior officials from Samsung Bangladesh, including managing director Hwansung Woo, head of mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman and product manager Syed Md Badrul Arifeen, says a press release.

The latest Galaxy A series allows people to connect and express themselves with an outstanding collection of cameras, an immersive viewing experience with a smoother scrolling display, and an array of innovative features, including water resistance and long-lasting batteries.

Galaxy A series also creates the opportunity for the users to access the broader Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices – Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Smart Tag, and Galaxy Tab.